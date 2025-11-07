Staff at a mental health service in Woking were tickled pink during a four-some day of fundraising for a breast cancer charity.
Cygnet Hospital Woking, a 62-bed mental health service for adults in Knaphill, recently united with a shared commitment to support Breast Cancer Now.
The Cygnet Health Care service raised £408 for the charity through initiatives like decorating the hospital pink and hosting a bake sale.
“I am proud of the amazing generosity of our team,” said Kirti Paik-Inkar, Clinical Practice Educator.
“Everyone got involved with baking, shopping, serving and donating, whilst donning vibrant shades of pink in support of breast cancer awareness. There was a real sense of camaraderie and enthusiasm.
“Our fundraiser was a great chance to showcase our team’s creativity and passion when it comes to helping others.
“It was also a great opportunity to work collectively, showing the unity and compassion we have at Cygnet Group.”
Staff at the Cygnet Health Care service baked an impressive variety of sweet treats to sell whilst raising both funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Now.
The charity supports those affected by breast cancer by funding research to improve diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of the disease.
Breast Cancer Now also provides vital support services whilst raising awareness and advocating for better care for those with breast cancer across the UK.
Kay Roberts, Registered Mental Health Nurse said: “We were inspired to fundraise for the charity as our team collectively agreed it is such a worthy cause.
“Lots of people are affected by this, whether they are a survivor or know someone battling breast cancer.
“We wanted to do our part and donate to a charity that helps so many people as one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. It felt great to make a difference.”
