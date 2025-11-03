A local charity is using outdoor activities to help people improve their skills, mental health and wellbeing.
Under its Nurture through Nature programme, Surrey Care Trust's Swingbridge programme, led and managed by a 70-strong team of award-winning volunteers, operates a small fleet of community boats to help vulnerable people enjoy Surrey’s waterways, reduce their social isolation, and improve their skills and confidence.
The “enviro boat” Swingbridge Endeavour supports a variety of conservation activities throughout the year.
On Swingbridge Tranquility, the charity welcomes community groups, individuals, families and charities. People can take part in skills courses to boost their confidence and their practical and social skills. A wheelchair lift on Tranquility means everyone can enjoy the wellbeing trips on the River Wey, regardless of mobility or other needs.
New to Swingbridge is the Maggie G. With its petrol outboard motor, it is ideal to offer the training and environmental conservation work to people less able to undertake Endeavour’s more strenuous activities.
Over the past year, nearly 1,300 vulnerable people have participated in Swingbridge activities. Almost 6,500 hours were volunteered. The Swingbridge community boats and their crew have a significant impact on vulnerable people in Surrey.
Surrey Care Trust works with volunteers to make Surrey a place where vulnerable people have the opportunities, skills and support they need to achieve their potential.
The charity supports some of the most vulnerable and socially marginalised people – those from low income families, vulnerable young people and low-skilled adults – to give them the confidence, skills, education and opportunities to create better lives for themselves and their families.
To support this vital work and help us continue to reduce social isolation, please visit www.surreycaretrust.org.uk/get-involved
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.