There are growing demands for answers after the “utterly unacceptable” wrongful release of a prisoner whose offences predominantly took place in Surrey.
Woking MP Will Forster has said the release, in error, of William ‘Billy’ Smith, 35, from HMP Wandsworth had been “distressing for Woking residents” knowing “that a prisoner wrongfully released might have returned to the town.”
He had been released just hours after being sentenced to 45 months for multiple offences – at Croydon Crown Court via video link from his prison.
It was the third such error by the Prison Service in less than two weeks, following the mistaken release of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, on October 29, and Hadush Kebatu, days earlier, from HMP Wandsworth and HMP Chelmsford, respectively.
Convicted fraudster Smith returned voluntarily on Thursday (November 6) following a three-day manhunt.
The series of calamitous errors has also prompted Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy to announced an independent investigation into serious issue.
Mr Forster said: “I understand that this is distressing for Woking residents that a prisoner wrongfully released might have returned to our town.
“It’s utterly unacceptable that this person was wrongly released, especially on top of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif’s mistaken release from the same prison last week.
“This is yet another grave mistake from the Government. The public deserves a full explanation about how this has happened again.
“Both the Government and the Prison Service must own up to their failures and guarantee that these mistakes will stop happening once and for all.”
He has called on the Government and the Prison Service for answers and assurances over what is being done to prevent any further wrongful releases.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Releases in error have been increasing for several years and are another symptom of a justice system crisis inherited by this Government.
“We have introduced mandatory, stronger prisoner release checks to keep our streets safe and protect the public as well as investing record amounts into our courts – including to improve operational assurance.
“But we are clear that these mistakes must not continue to happen, which is why the Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy announced an independent investigation to look at the serious issue of releases in error across the prison estate.”
