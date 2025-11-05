Woking MP Will Forster has condemned the mistaken release of a second prisoner from HMP Wandsworth in less than a week, calling it “utterly unacceptable” and “distressing for Woking residents.”
Surrey Police are appealing for help in finding 35-year-old William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday, November 3.
Smith was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, during which he appeared via live video link from the prison.
He is described as white, bald, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a navy long-sleeve jumper with a white Nike ‘tick’ across the front, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a white Nike ‘tick’ on the left pocket, and black trainers.
Smith has links to Woking but could be anywhere in Surrey. Police say they are carrying out “a number of enquiries at pace” to locate him.
The mistaken release is the third such incident in under two weeks, following the wrongful release of Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif from the same prison on Wednesday, October 29, and another prisoner wrongly released from HMP Chelmsford on Friday, October 24.
Mr Forster, the Liberal Democrat MP for Woking, said: “It’s utterly unacceptable that this person was wrongly released, especially on top of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif’s mistaken release from the same prison last week.
“I have been informed that the police are actively working to apprehend this person as soon as possible, and they have reassured me that there is no indication of risk to the wider public.
“I understand that this is distressing for Woking residents that a prisoner wrongfully released might have returned to our town.
“I urge any residents with any information to contact police immediately via 101 or 999 if necessary.
“This is yet another grave mistake from the Government. The public deserves a full explanation about how this has happened again. Both the Government and the Prison Service must own up to their failures and guarantee that these mistakes will stop happening once and for all.”
Mr Forster said he is continuing to press the Government and the Prison Service for answers and assurances that robust measures are being taken to prevent further wrongful releases.
If you have seen Billy Smith, or have any information which could help police find him, contact Surrey Police quoting SYP-20251105-0472 via the usual channels.
