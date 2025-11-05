The Yorkshire Building Society has extended the opening hours of its Commercial Way branch in Woking town centre.
Its weekday opening hours have been extended from 2.30pm to 3.30pm with the changes being introduced on Monday (November 3).
The Woking branch is one of 52 across the country where the mutual is extending opening hours.
Wayne Measor, Yorkshire Building Society’s Director of Retail Customer Services, said: “We’ve reviewed our opening hours to make sure they give our members and customers the best service possible, now and in the future.
“We’re really pleased to be able to offer longer opening hours for our valued customers in Woking.”
