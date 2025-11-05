The handymen and women at Woking Repair Café have fixed a date in the calendar for a trip to Byfleet.
The WRC are coming to St Mary’s Community Centre this Saturday (November 8) and will be at the Stream Close venue from 10am to 12.30pm.
Their volunteers can help with free repairs to small electricals, ceramics, furniture, toys, garden tools, clothes and textiles.
All they ask in return is a donation to cover costs and an email to [email protected] to tell them know what you’re bringing!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.