Hundreds are expected to gather in Jubilee Square as Woking town centre hosts the borough’s Festival of Remembrance.
Veterans, dignitaries and members of the Armed Forces will join Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, and civic guests on Sunday for a Service of Remembrance.
The service will commence at 10.35am and will conclude with a two-minute silence and laying of wreaths.
Organisations wishing to join the parade are asked to assemble in Church Street East no later than 9.50am.
A combined choir of the Woking Ladies Choir and Salvation Army Band will also sing hymns and the National Anthem during the service, which will be followed by uniformed units and organisations parading past the mayor and members of the civic procession in Church Street East.
The road will be closed to vehicles from 8am to midday on the day, with a limited number of seats being available on request for people wishing to sit.
“Any person or organisation wishing to lay wreaths should make themselves known to the wreath announcer by 10am,” added a spokesperson.
“Organisations proposing to lay a wreath should nominate one person who will form part of a separate group under the instruction of the Parade Marshal.”
The mayor will return to Jubilee Square on Tuesday to support the Royal British Legion for the Armistice Day service. A short ceremony will begin at 10.45am with shoppers and people in the area asked to observe the national Two-Minute Silence at 11am.
A Remembrance Sunday Service at St Mary’s Horsell will also be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel from 9.30am, with the village’s service taking place at the war memorial from 10.50am.
The Remembrancer Sunday service in Byfleet will begin at 10.50am with the parade assembling in the village hall car park at 10.30am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.