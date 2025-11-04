There could soon be a new Lidl in the middle of Woking – with the discount retailer expecting to put its plans to the community in the coming weeks.
The low-cost retail giant purchased Surrey County Council’s former Quadrant Court base in Guildford Road, Woking last year.
Quadrant Court was sold after being deemed surplus to requirements by the county following a major deal with Woking Borough Council that saw 600 Surrey staff move across town to Victoria Gate.
The 2.8 acre site was put on the market in September 2024 with bidders then asked to submit their best and final offers in November.
Details of the sale price are still private although it had been listed at £304,956 a year to lease.
The planning process is expected to be made more straightforward as the site already has permission to be used for retail.
Councillor Louise Morales told the October meeting of Woking Borough Council’s executive committee: “Lidl have met officers in the Woking Council Planning team.
“Lidl have indicated they are preparing a planning application for the Quadrant Court site, formerly the offices of Surrey County Council, but we do not know a precise date when the application will be submitted.
“The Council’s Planning team encourages local engagement before submission of a planning application and it is possible that Lidl will engage with the local community ahead of this submission.
“This is encouraged but it is not a legal requirement.
“Any planning application would be a major category planning application.
“This means that the public consultation will be quite extensive, with consultation letters sent to properties in the surrounding area, amenity organisations, statutory consultees and press and site notices.
“At this early stage, ahead of an application being submitted and the above consultation taking place, I cannot comment on whether such an application would be successful.”
A spokesperson for Lidl added: “We’re looking to undertake a consultation with the community in the coming weeks and will be happy to share an update with you once this is live.”
