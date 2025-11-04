A Woking man has been disqualified from driving for a year after failing a drug test in Hook Heath.
Gary Mathews was handed the mandatory ban on Monday (November 3) by Staines Magistrates Court after admitting to being over the legal drug-drive limit on May 25.
The 40-year-old of Fairview Avenue tested positive for Delta-9 THC (Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol) after police pulled over his Chrysler Crossfire on Hook Heath Road.
He was more than four times over as he gave a reading of 9 microgrammes of analyte per litre of blood, with the legal limit being 2mgs per litre.
Mathews was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and an £48 surcharge by magistrates who took his guilty plea into account.
