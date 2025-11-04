Plans to extend and convert a car showroom and garage in Sheerwater into a Mosque and Islamic Community Centre have been approved by Woking Borough Council.
Buckinghams is hitting the road as the Sheerwater Muslim Education and Welfare Trust is moving into the Albert Road site following a helping hand from WBC.
Planners feel the site is well-located given its transport links and surroundings and believe such a development will “respect and reinforce” the character of the area.
But while there’s been plenty of support for the scheme, especially from local Muslims, objectors fear it will replicate and worsen traffic and parking problems in the area and have queried why an additional Mosque is needed in the neighbourhood.
One objector wrote: “The impact on traffic on a very busy road would be very dangerous and it would affect the business as well.”
Another wrote: “I object to this proposed development as it will cause traffic problems and parking will become an issue as it already does on Dartmouth Ave every Friday.”
Sheerwater resident, Alan Bull, wrote: “Sheerwater has one access road, the location of this proposed site will only create excessive traffic on an already very busy road.”
The applicants believe between 30 and 40 people are expected to visit the centre daily, rising to 200 during the Friday lunchtime “Jummah prayer” peak.
Although they believe most worshippers will drive to the building they aim to mitigate the impact by splitting Friday prayers into two or three separate sessions with a capacity for 100 attendees or less.
“The proposed community centre aims to provide services mainly to people living in Sheerwater and the surrounding area,” said the applicants, with the building expected to be open every day from 6am to 11pm.
Of the 74 comments received by WBC, 33 were objections with 41 in support while the trust’s search for a suitable site was assisted by the council.
“It's very important for us to have a local Masjid in Sheerwater,” said supporter, Mahmood Hussain, while Asif Khan was eloquent in his letter of support.
He wrote: “The Sheerwater Masjid will be a valuable community asset, not only serving as a place of worship but also as a hub for education, charitable work, and interfaith dialogue.
“Sheerwater is a diverse and growing community, and the addition of a purpose-built facility will help meet the needs of residents in a safe, inclusive, and well-managed environment.”
