Planning applications determined by Woking Borough Council before 28/10/2025. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Lime at front of property (T1) - Fell due to tree declining. (Works subject to TPO 626/0385/1991). White Lodge, 45 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet, Surrey KT14 6PR. Permitted
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single storey rear extension. 39 Sanway Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7SP. Permitted
Erection of a single storey rear extension (part-retrospective). 100 Oyster Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7HR. Permitted
Canalside
Single storey front extension and change of use from car showroom and vehicle service and MOT garage (Class B2/Sui Generis use) to an Islamic Community Centre and place of worship (Class F1(f)/F2(b) use). Buckinghams, Albert House, Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5JZ. Permitted
Erection of a single storey rear infill extension. 73 Courtenay Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5HG. Permitted
Goldsworth Park
Erection of a rear outbuilding. 14 Ainsdale Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3PP. Permitted
Hoe Valley
Erection of a part two storey, part first floor side and rear extension including rear balcony with roof alterations. Erection of a single storey rear extension and alterations to patio and fenestration (amendment to PLAN/2024/0504). 25 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9BL. Permitted
Horsell
Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.7m. Heather Farm House, Horsell Common, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4XY. Conditional
Knaphill
Proposed replacement roof set higher than the existing with a half-hip, insertion of a flat roofed rear dormer and 5no front roof lights following removal of the existing hipped roof. 63 High Street, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2PX. Refused.
Pyrford
Demolition of existing single storey store and plant room, and erection of a single storey glazed link extension, replace existing door with a window and installation of a conservation roof window at second floor level (amended description). The Old Pyrford Vicarage, Church Hill, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8XH. Permitted
St Johns
Single storey front extension and insertion of rooflights to main roof and single storey rear outrigger and landscaping and driveway modifications to the front to create one parking space. Installation of external insulation and render to all existing walls. 142 Goldsworth Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6NE. Permitted
Comments
