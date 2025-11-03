Motorists in a village near Woking are counting the cost of a night of mindless vandalism and criminal damage.
Police were called to Send early last Friday (October 31) following reports of five men smashing up cars parked on Sandfields between 2am and 2.15am.
Multiple vehicles were damaged with police keen to identify and locate the culprits.
Witnesses or anyone with possible CCTV or dashcam footage has been urged to get in touch with Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime PR/45250132220.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
