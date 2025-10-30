As the nights get longer the desire to wrap up tight and surround ourselves with glorious and dreamy music deepens.
And there’s no better pianist to provide the musical backdrop than Melvin Tan, with the international performer giving a Woking audience a taste of his talent.
Tan is the latest musician to feature in the Soirees at Breinton programme with the artist performing at the Heath House Road venue in Brookwood on December 6.
Fans of classical music recitals will be treated to Debussy’s Preludes Book 2 with its wintery fogs and mists and Schubert’s emotional powerhouse B-flat Sonata.
Tickets are priced £23 with doors opening at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start, visit https://breinton.com/25/melvyn-tan to book.
