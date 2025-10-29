Weekly planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 27/10/25. More WBC public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of an outbuilding with external air conditioning unit. (amended description). 51 Rectory Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7LR. PLAN/2025/0743
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension, hip-to-gable roof extension and side dormers with Juliet balcony. Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 36 Winern Glebe, Byfleet, West ByfleeT, KT14 7LT. PLAN/2025/0790
Canalside
Prior Approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use of the first floor floor space from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 2x residential units. 80-82 Maybury Road, Woking, GU21 5JH. PLAN/2025/0809
Renewal of Advertisement Consent PLAN/2020/0547 for the internally illuminated modular LED digital display screen sign at existing location on the side wall of the main entrance to the Ambassadors Theatres. The Ambassadors, Victoria Way, Woking. PLAN/2025/0786
Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 16 apartments. Barclays, Town Gate House, Church Street East, Woking, GU21 6AE. PLAN/2025/0769
Goldsworth Park
T1 - Oak - Crown reduce by approximately 3m to previous points leaving tree 20m tall and 8m wide. (Works subject to TPO/0025/2008) Note: Permission not required for deadwood. 8 Fairbourne Close, Woking, GU21 3NU. TREE/2025/8274
Heathlands
Proposed widening of existing vehicular access. Clarence House , 297 Connaught Road, Brookwood, Woking, Surrey, GU24 0AD. PLAN/2025/0780
Horsell
Erection of front entry gates with brick pillars and metal railing fence and alterations to existing vehicular access. Horsell Rise Cottage , Horsell Rise, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4AY. PLAN/2025/0755
Erection of a rear outbuilding and swimming pool. The Cottage, Church Hill, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4QE. PLAN/2025/0784
T2 - Blue Cedar: Fell (Works subject to TPO 626/0108/1968). Adam House, Ridgeway, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4QR. TREE/2025/8289
Alterations to existing north elevation including removal of windows, reconfiguration and replacement of rooflights, replacement of existing entrance and loading bay doors, respraying of cladding, removal of the existing roof and installation of a new roof and associated works. Unit 16, Kestrel Way, Woking, GU21 3BA. PLAN/2025/0791
Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness Development for the installation of solar panels to side roofslope. Bay Trees, Grange Road, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4DA. PLAN/2025/0785
Knaphill
Subdivision of property into x2 dwellings, erection of a porch and external alterations. 11 Highclere Gardens, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2LP. PLAN/2025/0812
Erection of a rear dormer window and insertion of front, side and rear rooflights. 38 Strathcona Gardens, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2AY. PLAN/2025/0813
Mount Hermon
Demolition of existing open bay car port and workshop, conversion of existing garage to habitable room and erection of a single storey side extension to dwelling. Proposed roof extension to dwelling including 3No front dormer windows and conversion of existing loft space. Changes to external facing materials. Erection of a detached triple-by garage. Broadoaks, Ivy Lane, Woking, GU22 7BY. PLAN/2025/0797
Pyrford
Erection of a single storey front extension. 4 Balmoral Drive, Maybury, Woking, GU22 8EZ. PLAN/2025/0806
Erection of a first floor side extension over existing garage, erection of two front dormer windows to replace existing front dormer, erection of single storey rear extension, alterations to rear conservatory and conversion of part of garage to habitable accommodation. Conifers, Sheerwater Road, West Byfleet, KT14 6AA. PLAN/2025/0804
Erection of a single storey side extension following the demolition of the existing garage, car port and ancillary structure. Grove Cottage, Pyrford Road, Woking, GU22 8UT. PLAN/2025/0815
St Johns
Retrospective application for the insertion of 2 x rooflights to facilitate the conversion of loft space into habitable accommodation. 207 Goldsworth Road, Woking, GU21 6NQ. PLAN/2025/0737
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 28 Lansdown Close, St Johns, Woking, GU21 8TF. PLAN/2025/0807
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.