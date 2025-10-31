Most footballers prefer being on the pitch than the bench.
But no-one could accuse Sheerwater full back Richard Ewins of taking things easy after playing a huge part in a poignant addition to Horsell War Memorial.
The forthcoming Remembrance service at the memorial will feature two new additions: a pair of themed benches expertly installed by Tyson Carpentry & Joinery staff under Richard’s guidance.
The War Horse Bench reflects WWI – the catalyst for the memorial – while the second commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE/VJ Day with the pair being produced by a specialist manufacturer in Scotland.
Richard has long tended the Horsell War Memorial and its immediate surrounds and was responsible for the poppies which bloomed in the planters in May.
So when he spoke to the Horsell Residents Association about the bench idea and funding, they got the ball rolling.
The group’s chair, Alan Taylor, lobbed various parties with Woking Borough Council and the Horsell Garden Safari digging deep.
“I think the benches are a fitting addition to our village war memorial,” said Cllr John Morley, who provided some of the funding through his WBC pot.
“I have received so much positive feedback from residents who the same way. I was pleased to help by securing some funding but thanks to the HRA for initiating such a great project.”
The benches, which perfectly frame the memorial, are a perfect and poignant addition to the site ahead of next Sunday’s Remembrance Service.
“They provide an opportunity to more easily and dramatically reflect on the purpose of the Memorial,” said Horsell Garden Safari supremo, David Bromley.
“They will be welcome respite for those who wish to attend the service and find standing for a long time difficult. They’re also a respectful and sympathetic addition to the area and its quiet dignity.”
