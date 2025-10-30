A freestyle football star has shared an important message with radio listeners in the Woking area.
Jay Rosa is renowned for letting his feet do the talking as he’s one of the UK’s leading freestyle performers.
But like a solid team, communication is key with the star telling Brooklands Radio how he uses his platform to champion mental health awareness.
Rosa is currently on an EFL (English Football League) tour in support of Mind Charity in a bid to raise awareness and spark conversations around mental health.
Crowds at some of the country’s biggest grounds have been dazzled by his skills on matchday but there’s more to the performance than expert ball control.
Rosa talked about mental health after recalling how his passion for football freestyle began at a young age.
“To work on my ball control, I was out in the garden every day doing kick-ups,” he recalled, reflecting on the dedication that helped him turn a simple training habit into a professional career.
Through his live performances across football stadiums and community events nationwide, Rosa combines high-energy entertainment with meaningful messages about resilience, confidence, and wellbeing.
By engaging audiences of all ages, he encourages young people to express creativity, build confidence, and fight their own mental health challenges.
He said: “A lot of my friends and family suffer with these (mental health) problems, and I am also one to understand how debilitating they can be.
“Freestyle football isn’t just about skills – it’s a way to connect with people.
“For me, it’s about helping others believe in themselves and realise that they’re capable of more than they think.”
Jay Rosa’s journey continues to highlight how sport can be a powerful tool for connection, confidence, and community impact.
To follow Jay’s EFL Tour in support of Mind Charity, visit @jayrosa1_ on Instagram and TikTok.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.