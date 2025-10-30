People living and working in the shadow of a near-derelict pub in Woking believe its looming conversion into housing will bring a “positive change” to their village community.
But after half a decade of decay the wait for action at The Anchor site in Knaphill goes on, with the historic building now in private hands and a further planning application lodged for changes to internal layouts and the proposed ground floor commercial space.
Plans to convert the pub – one of Woking’s oldest before its closure in 2020 – into eight flats with a smaller pub on the ground floor were approved by Woking Borough Council’s planning committee last September.
Amendments have been submitted since with WBC confirming the site is now privately owned and Husband & Partners Ltd lodging plans on behalf of Anchor Court Development.
Regardless of what’s happening behind the scenes, people who live and work near the listed building are desperate for something to happen, claiming the boarded-up site has become a haunt of vandals and squatters.
News & Mail reporter Ella Collis found that locals had a lot to say when she visited the area last Tuesday (October 28) with staff at the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice shop looking forward to seeing action at the corner plot.
“If the redevelopment of the Anchor brings more people into the village, then it’ll be a good thing for the area and for business,” said manager Sarah Cameron.
Volunteer Margaret Marshall also agreed, calling the current site a “bit of an eyesore” before adding: “If the housing is affordable and they manage to finish it I think it will be lovely for the village”.
Both Sarah and Margaret have become concerned about anti-social behaviour taking place at the neglected site, saying that they have witnessed kids “throwing bricks” and “jumping over the wall”. Once the site is redeveloped, they hope this behaviour will stop.
Knaphill Postmaster and Surrey County Councillor, Saj Hussain also believes the Anchor site is an “eyesore” and is a “wasted space” in its current state, when it could provide Knaphill with much needed accommodation.
Cllr Hussain believes the site has potential to become a “lively spot” as redevelopment will “stop the vandalism and squatting which has taken over the place”.
The former Mayor of Woking said that although WBC were behind the initial application, they have since sold the site to a private development company, with the council also confirming the sale.
However, he feels the 17th century pub should have been sold at public auction for a “more transparent sale” and “deserved price” rather than privately, believing it would have resulted in a better sale price.
The boarding surrounding the site signifies The Market Design & Build, a firm based near Heathrow, will be involved in the redevelopment.
Cllr Hussain also claimed it was unfeasible to retain the building’s original use given Knaphill is well-served by pubs like the Garibaldi, The Royal Oak and The Crown, when what the area really needs is housing.
(additional reporting by Paul Ferguson)
