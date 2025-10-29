Early Christmas shoppers can also give charities a helping hand by visiting a seasonal pop-up shop in Woking town centre.
Woking mayor, Cllr Amanda Boote, opened the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop in Victoria Place Shopping Centre early this week.
Shoppers will find a huge range of charity Christmas cards, gifts, advent calendars, gift wrap and decorations with more than 80 national and local charities set to benefit.
“Each card and gift purchased in our shops makes a real difference,” said Christine Ansell, CEO of CFGC, which has raised more than £20million for charity over the past decade, in addition to a further £2.5million for libraries, churches and other community spaces.
