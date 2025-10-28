The owners of an Italian takeaway in Woking gave pupils a lesson in history and cuisine last week when they turned a classroom into a pizzeria, writes Ella Collis.
Neapolitans Michele and Aldo of Squisito Italian Takeaway Kitchen went to back to school on October 22 as they joined Year 4 pupils at Horsell CoE Juniors.
The pair dished up some of their native fare to youngsters as part of Roman Week with owner Michele and head chef Aldo throwing some tasty shapes.
The children loved the hands-on experience as they were encouraged to have a go at being a pizzaiolo (pizza maker) using Italian ingredients and fresh homemade dough brought in by the couple.
Children learned during the workshop that Romans enjoyed simple flatbreads with olive oil, herbs and cheese before tomatoes arrived in Europe centuries ago.
Both teachers and parents praised the couple from the Horsell High Street eatery and workshop organisers for bringing history to life.
“The children were completely engaged and had such a brilliant time learning about the art of pizza making and the roots of Roman cuisine,” said Mrs Parker, Head of Year 3 and 4.
“It was the perfect compliment to their classroom learning – they have not stopped talking about it since.”
Michele and Aldo also loved the experience and giving pupils a taste of their homeland.
She said: “It was wonderful to see the children so engaged through learning, laughing and tasting history at the same time.”
She added: “We loved seeing a bit of Squisito pizzas and Naples with the pupils, staff and a few parents.”
Michelle joked that she and her staff were expecting a “rush on dough balls” as children share their new pizza-making skills at home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.