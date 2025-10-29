The Fiery Bird has made an important booking as Hotel Lux are bringing their post-punk sound to the Goldsworth Road venue on Friday, November 21.
The South London rockers have combined a political edge and gritty storytelling with a sound that channels the spirit of The Clash, Nick Cave and early Blur.
And by order of the Peaky Blinders, you should really check out their material as ‘The Last Hangman’ clocked up 2.5million plays on Spotify after featuring on the soundtrack to the smash BBC series.
Support will come from Horsham alt-rock trio Blue Stragglers and fast rising indie band The Dazed Minded with doors opening at 7.45pm. Tickets are £13.50 in advance from seetickets.com or wegottickets.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.