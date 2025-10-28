A Woking man has been given a six-month conditional discharge after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer on the same day.
Jason Evans appeared before Staines Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged with assaulting a constable in their execution of duty at an address in Woking.
The 36-year-old of York Road Project denied the count but was found guilty after a short trial, with the defendant also being ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Meanwhile, A ‘Meet The Beat’ session will take place in Westfield this Thursday as PCSO Rob Freeman will attend the Black History Month community event in the Kingsmoor Park estate between 1pm and 3pm. Visitors can also get their bikes marked at the drop-in.
