A Woking charity synonymous with fundraising walks is hoping a new partnership with a cruise company will lead to a wave of support.
Bosses at Walk The Walk are seeing starboards as the breast cancer charity has announced a collaboration with Celebrity Cruises, writes Ella Collis.
The award-winning premium cruise line will donate £50 per person – and up to £100 per stateroom – from the sale of eligible bookings to the Genesis Business Park charity.
The special offer is available on new individual bookings made before November 15 and for select Celebrity Cruises sailings across 2025 to 2027.
The collaboration benefits both organisations, as it provides support for those affected by breast and other cancers while allowing holidaymakers to make a meaningful impact by simply booking their dream trip.
“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Celebrity Cruises in such an exciting collaboration,” said Walk the Walk founder and CEO Nina Barough CBE.
“This support will not only help us advance our mission with prevention, research and for those living with breast and other cancers, it also gives Celebrity Cruises’ guests a unique opportunity to join forces and unite with Walk the Walk in making a very tangible difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.”
“We’re excited to align with Walk the Walk and support the leading UK cancer charity in its life-changing work,” added Claire Stirrup, managing director of Celebrity Cruises, based in Weybridge.
“We’re incredibly proud to join forces, ensuring our guests enjoy elevated holiday experiences whilst contributing to a cause that touches so many lives.”
The joint initiative raises the profile of two regional organisations in their fight for cancer awareness, funding and prevention.
Cruise bookings must be made at celebritycruises.co.uk or via the contact centre using the promotional code WTW100 to qualify.
