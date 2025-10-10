Many events have taken place this year as part of Railway 200, which marks 200 years since what is generally considered to be the birth of the modern railway. On September 27, 1825, the world’s first railway to use steam locomotives opened to passengers travelling between Shildon, a small mining town in County Durham, via Darlington to Stockton on the River Tees. The train was hauled by Locomotion No.1, built by the pioneering railway engineers of father and son, George and Robert Stephenson, at their manufacturing firm Robert Stephenson and Company.