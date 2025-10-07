I’ll admit that I've never really got into Strictly, but this year I saw a few people I like on the line-up and thought I would invest some of my Saturday nights seeing how they do. I’m a big fan of the TV show Neighbours, which is sadly coming to an end on Amazon later this year, but I was pleased to see actor Stefan Dennis, who has been on the show for decades, joining the Strictly line-up — and watching him and Dianne Buswell dance to the Neighbours theme tune in the first week was a real treat.