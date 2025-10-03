At the Liberal Democrat conference in Bournemouth, we agreed several important policies that would significantly benefit Woking residents. I wanted to take this opportunity to share a more in-depth look at some of the decisions we made.
Ending “fleecehold” and fixing housing
Housing remains the number one issue that Woking residents contact me about, so I made it a central focus of my time at conference, including fighting for an end to the “fleecehold” system that exploits homeowners.
The leasehold system has woefully failed to protect homeowners. We saw this during the cladding scandal, when leaseholders were left to foot the bill for safety defects that were not their fault.
Too many Woking residents pour their entire life savings into owning a home, only to discover they are tied into unfair leasehold contracts that leave them at the mercy of exploitative property management companies.
Time and again, I have heard stories of leaseholders being forced to pay extortionate fees, denied access to vital repairs, and in some cases forced to live in unsafe buildings. This is unacceptable.
That is why I was proud to back a raft of policies, including establishing rights for homebuyers to ensure access to building repairs and strengthening accountability for building inspectors to prevent reckless sign-offs.
I also spoke on a panel about banning leaseholds and capping ground rents with leaders from the industry. We need proper regulation of property management companies – at the moment it is the wild west, with “cowboy” firms hiking up charges and leaving residents powerless.
We must also include tenants in the conversation about how their homes are managed. Adopting commonholds or having tenants’ panels is a solution. The rental system now hugely benefits landlords, and this needs to change.
The priority must be encouraging growth in the housing sector without harming renters or undermining their rights.
Protecting our hospices
The Lib Dems and I have long campaigned on the need to protect hospices and end the postcode lottery of care, so everyone has access to high-quality support when they need it, including bereavement services and practical help for families.
Hospices care for 300,000 people across the UK each year, helping patients die with dignity and easing pressure on the NHS. Yet many are under severe financial strain.
At our conference, we adopted a new policy calling on the government to secure a fair and sustainable funding deal for all hospices, including ringfencing funding for children’s hospices, scrapping the recent Employer National Insurance increase, and creating a national strategy to better integrate hospice care with the wider health and social care system.
I have seen first-hand the incredible work that hospices do. Hospices like Woking & Sam Beare are lifelines for families facing the most difficult times. No one should have to worry about whether high-quality care is available because of where they live or because of funding shortfalls.
With deaths set to rise to 780,000 by 2040 and more people living with complex conditions like dementia, the demand for hospice care is only set to grow.
Unfortunately, one in five hospices have been forced to cut services, and only around a third of their funding comes from the NHS. The government’s hike in Employer National Insurance contributions has added to the strain, introducing £34 million in extra costs to the sector. This decision alone has pushed many hospices to the brink.
Earlier this year, I took part in the Woking Dragon Boat Race in Goldsworth Park to raise money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice. Without their services, our NHS would be under even greater strain, which is why I am proud to support this new policy.
Reforming policing and restoring trust
I also backed a raft of new measures to change policing in England and Wales, including a police counter in every community. Trust in policing has been badly damaged in recent years, and I am now calling for reform of our police services so they can be better held accountable, solve crimes, and protect the public.
Since 2015, Surrey has lost 60% of its police desks. Data presented during the debate showed that one in four women has experienced domestic abuse, a woman is killed by a man every three days, and more than 2 million crimes went unsolved in 2024 alone.
Residents tell me they feel less connected to the police than ever before, and many feel crimes are not being taken seriously. That must change.
The motion also calls for automatic dismissal of officers who fail vetting checks, the removal of warrant cards from officers under investigation for domestic abuse, and funding for support services for survivors of domestic abuse.
I am delighted that this motion passed. We need policing that is fit for the future, able to tackle the challenges of the modern world, and that the public can have confidence in. I am proud to support the changes necessary to deliver this.
Supporting our pubs, cafés, and restaurants
Finally, I want to talk about our hospitality sector. Woking is fortunate to have fantastic pubs, cafés, and restaurants that make invaluable social and cultural contributions to communities right across the constituency.
Woking’s beer and pub sector supports more than 1,800 local jobs and contributes £100 million to our economy. I have already led a Westminster Hall debate in support of the sector, urging the government to reduce beer duty to combat their unfair Extended Producer Responsibility scheme.
From workforce shortages and the pandemic to soaring energy bills and an unfair business rates system, the sector has been hit from every direction.
To make matters worse, our hospitality businesses are being punished by a government blocking their path to prosperity. The rise in National Insurance has piled further costs onto already struggling businesses.
I wholeheartedly welcomed the passing of a new Lib Dem policy calling for hospitality SMEs to be exempt from this unfair rise, and for consultations on creating a new employers’ National Insurance band from £5,000 to £9,100 with a lower rate, to lower the cost of employing part-time staff.
The government must take concrete steps to back hospitality and recognise its importance to our economy. I want to see high streets in Woking supported so they can thrive.
Standing up for Woking
As your MP, my priority is to make sure your voice is heard and your concerns are acted upon. Woking constituency deserves better than the status quo.
Whether it is ending “fleecehold” and giving tenants more rights, protecting hospices from financial collapse, reforming policing so people feel safe, or backing our local pubs and cafés, I will keep fighting for a fairer deal for our community in the months and years ahead.
