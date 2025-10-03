Tragically, in December 2020, Lara passed away following Covid complications, and my world was turned upside down. Magic sensed my grief and was always there for a cuddle and to greet me when I came home. I found myself talking to Magic about how I was feeling. He helped me through the loss of Lara and also my dad’s passing in 2022. In recent years, Magic has welcomed Emma, my new partner, into the family with open paws. I often think he likes her more than me now!