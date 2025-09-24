Recently I needed to head to Leatherhead for a meeting at Surrey Hills Community Radio. Emma, my partner, had car trouble, so she used my car and I headed off on the train. I love this journey as the train crosses the Surrey Hills, passing through the beautiful countryside – very pretty!
I arrived on time in Leatherhead for my meeting and a catch-up with lots of coffee on hand, then I had a wander round town enjoying another coffee in the early evening sunshine before heading back to catch my train home.
In Leatherhead, just outside the town centre, there is a park which I have walked through many times. On this occasion, I noticed a pear tree surrounded by piles of fallen fruit on the ground. There were really nice-looking pears still on the tree, but typically they were just outside of reach for me, even with my height, so I was limited to the selection of windfall fruit.
I found a few pears which looked like they were still edible and put them in my bag. Then, across the park, I saw a family trying to get apples from another tree with a stick, so I headed over and got myself a few apples as well!
In a world where many of us lock ourselves indoors and play video games, it feels refreshing to experience the joy of nature, and picking through windfall fruit, taking some home to eat, is an added bonus!
I love this time of year when the community shares their bumper fruit crops with others. Seeing the signs in people's front gardens, next to boxes of home-grown produce saying “please help yourself”, is such a lovely thing to do.
I have my own apple tree which I bought from a supermarket five years ago. I was disappointed for the first few years as there were very few apples. In recent years I have had a good amount of fruit and, with it being a Jonathan apple tree, of course they taste good!
In St John’s there is a lady called Sally who makes jam and preserves, which she sells outside her house through an honesty system where cash is put in envelopes through her letterbox or an online payment can be made. When I spoke to Sally, she was pleased to tell me how honest the community is when it comes to making the correct payment.
At the time of writing, I am awaiting the nominations shortlist announcement for the 2025 National Community Radio Awards – I was a finalist last year, so hoping to be shortlisted again. We are preparing for the Cats Protection National Cat Awards Ceremony in London – my cat Magic was shortlisted in the Family Cat category. Watch this space! To add to the excitement, it’s also Emma’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Emma – not to be upstaged by a cat, but hope you have a pur-fect day!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am to noon and Wednesday 7 to 9am. Send an email to [email protected] or a voice note via www.speakpipe.com/jonandrews
