As the Member of Parliament for Surrey Heath, I’m delighted to introduce my first column for the Woking News & Mail.
This column will be a space to keep you updated on what’s happening in Westminster, shine a light on local issues, and share how I’m representing you - both in Parliament and in my constituency.
I’ll also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the quirks of political life and give you a glimpse into the day-to-day work I do on your behalf.
Parliament may have paused for summer, but MPs certainly didn’t. In August I undertook my first big summer constituency tour, criss-crossing every ward, often on foot or by bike.
From care homes and community groups to local businesses and parish councils, it was a chance to hear directly from residents.
And even after 13 years of living here, I discovered new corners of our community. It was uplifting, eye-opening and a powerful reminder of why representing Surrey Heath is such a privilege.
Then it was back to Westminster and the quirks of parliamentary life.
Take Prime Minister’s Questions, the weekly lunchtime spectacle where the prime minister fields a barrage of questions for half an hour. For political watchers, it’s must-see TV. It looks simple enough: an MP stands, asks a question and the prime minister responds. In reality, it’s more like a lottery. MPs enter a weekly ballot, and only those whose names are drawn get a slot. For more than a year I put my name in week after week without success.
Until now. My breakthrough didn’t come through the ballot at all, but through “bobbing” – that peculiar sight of MPs popping up and down like meerkats. If the Speaker is persuaded, he can call on you even if your number hasn’t been drawn. And that’s how, after 14 months as MP, I finally got to put my first question to the prime minister.
And it wasn’t just any question. Days earlier I had introduced a bill in Parliament to crack down on the growing problem of number plate cloning, an issue first brought to me by Surrey Heath residents who had been caught up in it.
My Vehicle Registration Marks (Misuse and Offences) Bill aims to toughen the law, support victims and give police the powers they need to deal with this increasingly common crime.
So at my first PMQ I pressed the prime minister to back the bill. To his credit, he recognised the problem and promised to review it personally. A small but significant moment – and proof that local concerns can shape the national agenda.
Parliament now pauses again for party conference season, which means I’m back in the constituency every day. These so-called “breaks” are anything but a holiday. They’re the best chance to listen, to dig into local issues and to make sure Surrey Heath’s voice is heard.
And that voice will be needed more than ever. New national planning rules mean councils will face increasing pressure to build more homes, putting real strain on our cherished green spaces and rural villages.
At the same time, the rush towards “unitary authorities” threatens to throw local government – and the vital services and accountability it provides – into uncertainty.
The collision of these two forces could usher in an unprecedented era of disruption. In that context, the role of an engaged, visible and active MP matters more than ever: to stand up for our communities, protect what makes Surrey Heath special and ensure local voices are amplified within Westminster and beyond.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.