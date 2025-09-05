The government's bailout for Woking Borough Council is welcome news, following its declaration of bankruptcy in 2023 with an estimated debt of £2bn-£2.6bn, a result of failed financial folly with repayments exceeding the annual revenue from council tax.
It was only a matter of time, as many residents expected from the start, that the government would have to provide financial support to aid the reduction of the debt as the council could not pay off such a colossal debt on its own. Pity it took so long.
The bailout, which could be extended, will help reduce the debt, allowing the council to set a legal budget and thereby continue its services.
But let's not forget. The pledge is an attempt to prevent Woking from immediately destroying any new authority it joins as part of the yet-to-be-finalised merger plans for Surrey's unitary authority, linked to local government reorganisation.
Hence the gesture, which may seem caring and generous, is too late and comes with a motive.
Bear in mind that it is the taxpayers, both locally and nationally, who are footing the bailout, because after all, where does the government get the money? It is not coming out of the politicians’ own pockets, but will become part of the national debt, currently about £2.925 trillion.
Moreover, the taxpayer will further pay for it with cuts to vital services, reminding us of the adage "Rob Peter to pay Paul."
Yet, it is worth remembering. Woking wouldn't be bankrupt due to the reckless borrowing embarked upon by the previous administration, fully supported by some members of the current one, including the new Woking MP, if they had listened to the grave concerns expressed by the late ex-Independent Cllr John Bond (RIP, my friend), who looking down must be wondering why his well-meaning warnings at no cost to taxpayers were ridiculed in 2016.
It’s a pity the alarms first sounded by John were ignored. If heeded, they would have saved residents unnecessary inconvenience, anxiety and mental stress; in addition, staff cuts and the disposal or mothballing of community assets, which provide residents with valuable public services.
Notably, if done earlier, it would have saved taxpayers a substantial amount in government bailout, professional fees, the commissioners, and other experts.
It proves that John was right, and others got it horribly wrong at the expense of council taxpayers.
What's that saying? He who laughs last laughs longest, not that those who knew him would expect he would do that because of his well-meaning concerns for Woking.
Therefore, it is time for total transparency and accountability from the previous and current administrations, starting with an overdue official apology to residents for not heeding the warnings, which, at the time of going to press, has yet to be issued.
It will go a long way to restoring the public's trust in politicians, currently at its lowest ebb, and boost confidence in the decision-making process as Woking recovers.
