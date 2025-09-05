Yet, it is worth remembering. Woking wouldn't be bankrupt due to the reckless borrowing embarked upon by the previous administration, fully supported by some members of the current one, including the new Woking MP, if they had listened to the grave concerns expressed by the late ex-Independent Cllr John Bond (RIP, my friend), who looking down must be wondering why his well-meaning warnings at no cost to taxpayers were ridiculed in 2016.