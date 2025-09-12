Parliament has returned from summer recess and I’ve got my feet back under the desk in Westminster. I’m pleased to say that I've hit the ground running, speaking six times in the House of Commons.
Protecting vulnerable children
Social services play a vital role in safeguarding children, but they are overwhelmed and under-resourced. Sara Sharif’s murder was a harrowing example of what can happen when vulnerable children are not adequately protected by local authority social services.
In my first speech back in Parliament, I asked the Government to confirm what steps it’s taking to ensure local authorities have the support they need to protect vulnerable children, to ensure tragedies like Sara’s never happen again.
Addressing court backlogs
For many victims of crime, justice delayed is justice denied. There is currently a horrendous Crown Court backlog that leaves victims waiting years for justice.
Long waits for justice are traumatising, leaving victims carrying a heavy emotional burden – undeniably a factor in the high attrition rate in cases of this type.
In Parliament, I raised the case of Dani, a Woking constituent who’s devastatingly been a victim of grooming and sexual abuse. Dani’s facing a six-year wait for justice.
I demanded urgent action to tackle this backlog. Faster and more decisive action is essential to ensure victims like Dani are not left waiting years for justice.
Pressing the Chancellor on housebuilding
Despite the Government’s claims about building 1.5 million new homes this Parliament, the Chancellor seems hellbent on making decisions that will restrict housebuilder's ability to do so.
She is considering a dramatic increase in the landfill tax, adding £24,000 to the average house price. In an industry with tight margins, this self-defeating tax would only be a disincentive to house building.
I questioned how this will help Woking residents to get a home. Her response that “there is a consultation going on” is simply passing the buck. It does nothing to deliver the homes our communities desperately need.
I am working to deliver action that supports builders, protects affordability, and ensures families in Woking can find a place to call home.
Backing defence and standing with Ukraine
Defence and national security are issues I take very seriously – not least because many Woking businesses contribute to the UK’s defence sector.
I pressed ministers on when negotiations on the UK joining the €150 billion Security Action for Europe will conclude. Woking businesses need the clarity and long-term certainty this will provide, to continue delivering the expertise and innovation our armed forces rely on.
I'm encouraged by the ongoing discussions and recognition of the huge opportunity this programme represents.
I also raised the vital issue of how the UK, and our allies, intend to help Ukraine defend its airspace, whether by lending Typhoons, or by taking part in the cross-national F-16 fighter programme.
We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, and I’m pleased that the Defence Secretary committed to doing so.
Protecting Palestine protestors
With over 800 people arrested during a peaceful protest last weekend, it’s clear that proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation has not worked as intended.
In Parliament, I pressed the Government to urgently review our terrorism legislation, so that people who legitimately protest in favour of the Palestinian cause are not treated as terrorists simply for wearing a T-shirt or holding a placard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.