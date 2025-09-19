This week my column starts with a warning that it may make you feel hungry!
As we head deeper into autumn and towards winter you can really feel the seasons changing. The August heatwave seems like a distant memory and the weather is playing tricks on us with rain and wind one minute and sunshine the next. I can't keep up.
Then there is that debate of when to turn the heating on. I admit it has got to the point where the heating has been on just to warm the house as those evenings draw in and we just want to hibernate!
This time of year we need cheering up and food is a good way to do that. Comfort food that evokes childhood memories and makes us feel good when the weather is rubbish.
Last week (15 September) we had National Cheese on Toast Day (Yes that is an actual thing! Who knew?) and on Radio Woking I had the chance to talk to the cookery writer and broadcaster Gizzi Erskine.
It turns out cheese on toast is one of our favourite comfort foods. Research from Lea and Perrins found many of us eat it at least once a week. Some 68 per cent said it took them on journey of nostalgia back to our childhood. And we all have our own way of making it.
When it comes to cheese on toast common issues include ending up with cheese spilling off the sides or, as I have experienced, the cheese not melting properly or it burns.
Many of us agree that Worcestershire sauce is best with cheese on toast , but as Gizzi explained, we should be putting that on the toast , under the cheese rather than on top so the sauce caramelises and soaks in rather than just sliding off.
Sound advice from Gizzi who also pointed out, when I interviewed her on Zoom, that we were wearing very similar tops. What are the chances of me wardrobe twinning with a foodie expert?
Just the mention of cheese on toast brings a smile to my face and makes me feel good – and hungry. I remember on holiday once there was a bakery that sold slices of cheese on toast – that was like a slice of heaven!
I wonder how many times I can mention cheese on toast in one column. Are you hungry yet?
Isn't it funny how food can impact our emotions in such a big way and gives us something to daydream about as we count down the hours until tea time. For me it’s a fish pie or lasagne that cheers me up. Then there's always room for pudding, the ultimate feelgood factor!
I wonder what’s your favourite comfort food?
