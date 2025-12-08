Who likes a good sing-song? Most of us, I bet, even if it’s only while doing home chores. Christmas is carol singing time, when even those who would never otherwise put two notes together will join with others in harking and heralding. Studies show it’s very good for your health!
Perhaps that’s why I’ve reached a happy old age: I’ve loved singing and playing music since I was knee-high to a Christmas elf – if you’re at St Andrew’s in Goldworth Park for “Carols by Candlelight” this Sunday evening or “Christingle” on Christmas Eve you’ll find me playing guitar and singing in the band.
Apart from being joyful and triumphant at Christmas, many studies have revealed that singing at any time, any place, individually or in groups, makes you happier and is good for you in many ways.
Firstly, singing releases endorphins, which are the brain's "feelgood" chemicals. It’s why singing lifts the mood, relieves stress and can even change your pain threshold.
Singing has a calming effect that’s as beneficial to our health as yoga. It’s also good aerobic exercise because it makes our lungs healthier: it involves deep breathing and the controlled use of muscles in the respiratory system. Singing can therefore benefit people with lung and breathing conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).
Studies have shown that singing with others has the most dramatic positive effects on people's lives. One study revealed choral singers rated their life satisfaction higher than the general public, so it’s no wonder community choirs and “rock” choirs are so popular: members will tell you how it makes them feel good to belt out songs old and new with others.
Singing enhances memory in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Studies show that people with these conditions are able to recall song lyrics more easily than other words.
Singing in a group doesn’t just help you with physical pain: it can even help with the emotional pain we feel after losing someone we love.
Researchers found from a study conducted among people dealing with grief that for those who sang in a choir, depression symptoms didn’t get worse over time and their sense of wellbeing remained stable.
Perhaps surprisingly, people with a speech impediment – including a bad stammer – are able to sing, so singing is used to help people overcome speech problems.
The rhythm involved in singing words helps people maintain speaking rhythms. And singing prolongs the sounds in words, so they are easier to pronounce.
Researchers say singing stimulates multiple areas of the brain at the same time, which may enable people with impairment in one part of the brain to communicate using other areas of the brain.
Now you know singing does you good in many ways, make an effort to go to a local church’s carol service. It will also put you in touch with the real meaning of Christmas: celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, “God with us”, during this wonderful season.
If you happen to be at the St Andrew’s services mentioned earlier, please say “hello” afterwards – I enjoy meeting readers!
Let’s all celebrate “the reason for the season” while releasing those feelgood chemicals this Christmas. Be happy as you sing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, praise God and rejoice in the good news in those verses: Jesus is here!
