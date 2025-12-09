Elsewhere on Radio Woking, I wanted to find local roads with a Christmas theme. We have roads like Holly Bank Road in Woking or Christmas Avenue in Aldershot, but Royal Mail once listed Christmas Pie Avenue in Normandy, near Guildford, as one of the most festive street names in the UK! Bob Hutton from the Normandy Village Shop and Café joined me on the radio to discuss this. It turns out the name comes from the Christmas family, who were prominent local landowners in the 17th and 18th centuries.