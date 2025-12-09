I love the Christmas lights that illuminate the winter sky. There is something quite magical about driving around admiring the lights and festive décor.
The residents of Bramble Way in Send Marsh certainly know how to put on a display! The whole street gets involved, creating a spectacular scene that is truly a sight to behold.
On Radio Woking recently, I spoke to Caroline, a Bramble Way resident. She told me how the street has been doing the lights for many years and how it has become an annual event, with families from far and wide coming out to enjoy the display.
Last year, the residents decided to raise money to support Woking & Sam Beare Hospice – a charity close to Caroline’s family’s heart – as a way to give back. This year, the lights are supporting The Fountain Centre, a charity based at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford. The charity supports cancer patients and their families, and has helped one of Caroline’s neighbours who received a cancer diagnosis this year.
You can donate via www.justgiving.com/page/the-residents-of-bramble-way-3 or look for the QR codes dotted around the street. Bramble Way can be found off Send Marsh Road, turning into Tucky Road opposite the Sadlers Arms pub. The postcode is GU23 6LL.
Elsewhere on Radio Woking, I wanted to find local roads with a Christmas theme. We have roads like Holly Bank Road in Woking or Christmas Avenue in Aldershot, but Royal Mail once listed Christmas Pie Avenue in Normandy, near Guildford, as one of the most festive street names in the UK! Bob Hutton from the Normandy Village Shop and Café joined me on the radio to discuss this. It turns out the name comes from the Christmas family, who were prominent local landowners in the 17th and 18th centuries.
The Pie part comes from the Saxon word pightle, meaning a field. Up until the houses were built in the 1950s, there was a field called Pie Field – hence the name Christmas Pie Avenue. It’s fascinating where these street names come from; even if the origins aren’t specifically Christmas-related, the name still makes it magical.
Bob also told me about the shop and café, now a real community hub offering local produce and everyday essentials. Run by volunteers and backed by local investment, it also hosts initiatives like Chatty Café to bring people together.
If you want to discover this hidden gem, you’ll find the shop and café at Manor Fruit Farm, Glaziers Lane, Normandy. The postcode is GU3 2DT.
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking every Sunday from 9am to noon and on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm. You can also hear Emma and me on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm, and Life on the Edgewith Edge Disability Consultancy airs on the first Monday of each month at 10am. Send me a voice note at www.speakpipe.com/jonandrews or email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.