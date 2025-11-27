Recently, the supermarket chain Morrisons launched National Mince Pie Day – a day I could really get my teeth into! They were giving away 50,000 mince pies across the UK. Sadly, I didn’t manage to get a free one, but I am partial to these classic festive treats.
This time of year, mince pies are everywhere. If you go to any sort of festive event, they’re normally nearby. In fact, tradition has it that it’s good luck to have one on each of the 12 days of Christmas – I can get behind that too! Over half of Brits see the mince pie as the official taste of Christmas, ranking it second only to turkey.
Mince pies began life as a savoury snack in medieval times, and over the years, the link with Christmas and the move to the sweet versions we know today became established. Today, there are all sorts of mince pies out there, from fancy ones to simple versions. Then there’s mince pie ice cream, and I even found a mince pie wrap complete with caramel sauce – that was interesting, and I honestly can’t decide if I liked it or not.
On Radio Woking, I spoke to Miranda Drake, a self-proclaimed mince pie fanatic who would eat them all year long if she could. She told me that she likes to remove the lid and fill the pie with custard (which can get a bit messy).
My guests from Walton and Weybridge Amateur Operatic Society thought they were coming to talk about their production of Wind in the Willows at the Cecil Hepworth Playhouse, but we also ended up discussing mince pies. Meg Beard, who plays Mole, told me about her attempts at baking her own pies, which didn’t always go according to plan! I’ve made my own mince pies over the years, and sometimes they even turn out edible, which is a bonus.
Elsewhere, my castmates from R.A.T’s Theatre Group were out and about at the Addlestone Christmas Lights Switch-On last week – a well-attended event despite the rain. It poured down, and even the mayor had to wear protective plastic to stop her robes from getting wet.
Did I mention that Emma and I are in panto in January? (We both have small parts in the chorus.) Rehearsals have been going well. I thought I was an okay dancer… until somebody filmed me and I watched it back! I love panto; it’s often a first introduction to theatre for younger family members. Having a panto in January also brings a bit of sparkle to the post-Christmas blues. R.A.T’s present Sleeping Beauty at Addlestone Community Centre on 31st January. Get your tickets now online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ratsaddlestone.
You can catch my shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am to noon and Wednesday 7am to 9am. Emma and I also appear on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm, and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
Listen again on demand at Mixcloud or Surrey Hills Radio. Send a voice note at SpeakPipe or email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.