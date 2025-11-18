She sent a tongue-in-cheek tweet to the organisers saying she would be available — and, to her amazement, she was offered the gig alongside the Mayor, Santa and Lara’s niece, who all took to the stage to flick the switch and light up Epsom. That night was also the first time I met Lara in person, and we went on to have six happy years together until her untimely passing from Covid complications in 2020.