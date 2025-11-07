It seems that once we hit November and get past Halloween and Bonfire Night the countdown is truly on for the dreaded C word – Christmas!
At Radio Woking recently we had one of our listeners, David, contact me asking me to play Elton John Step into Christmas. This sparked a flurry of messages and social media comments on whether it is too early to play Christmas songs on the radio.
The consensus from our listeners was it is most definitely too early – although there were a few people who like the Christmas cheer to brighten a winter’s November evening. One lady told me that she was about to have ankle surgery so Step into Christmas seemed very appropriate to her!
I can see both sides of this: when the evenings draw in and it’s rubbish weather a bit of festive sparkle and cheerful earworms from Wizzard, Wham! or Mariah and friends can brighten things up - and if you’re going to the effort of putting up decorations the earlier they go up the longer you have to enjoy them.
On the other side, if you start too early Christmas can wear thin and go on too long in the build-up – you may develop a dislike of tinsel and go a bit bah humbug. (Or is that just me?)
I wonder what side of the debate we find you on? Get in touch and let me know.
Halloween has become more popular and commercialised over the years – I have seen all sorts of decorations and related items in the shops this year, from Halloween crackers to nutcrackers and, of course, lots of sweets for the trick or treaters.
There were even Halloween pet costumes. Magic, my cat, looked at me as if to say “Don’t even think about it!”
We haven't really bothered with Halloween before, but last year there were eager kids knocking on the door trick or treating and we had nothing for them. This year Emma and I thought, let’s go for it!
We hung up spooky decorations, got out Halloween ornaments and Emma carved the pumpkin, which we proudly placed outside with a battery operated tealight inside.
Emma made up cute sweet bags and we were ready for visitors. Unfortunately the weather wasn't great so we had a total of just three calls, but seeing the young children in their spooky costumes with parents watching from the end of the drive was really uplifting.
As a bonus we had lots of sweets left to eat ourselves!
