The battle is on at this time of year to as to which supermarket can sell the cheapest veg in the run up to Christmas.
Over the last few weeks bags of carrots, sprouts and potatoes were being sold for as little as 5p a bag. Good news for families wanting to eat healthily on a budget but I wonder about the cost to farmers. Surely it costs more than 5p to produce a bag of carrots?
Now Christmas is over there is a chance to pick up those festive items at reduced prices. Some of the items will keep until next year so I tend to get them now in sales.
I pack them away to get a head start on Christmas 2026 as the shops make way for health-related products that now occupy the shelves previously filled with mince pies.
I wonder is January the best time to go on a health kick? If we put too much pressure on ourselves maybe those new year’s resolutions won't be sustainable?
My resolution this year is the same as every year - don’t bother to make one. We all have things we want to improve about ourselves but at the same time it’s important to love ourselves and appreciate the person we are and the contribution we bring to the world.
If that means eating naughty food in January then so be it – we need something to cheer us up in this post-Christmas, never-ending darkness of winter.
One thing that will cheer you up is The Life on The Edge radio show on Surrey Hills Community Radio. You can hear that on the first Monday of the month (next show on 5 Jan).
I have been recording these shows with a group at Edge Disability in St John’s where I now work. We have had weekly sessions where I introduce the young people to all the aspects of radio and putting shows together.
I know from my previous work that radio is brilliant to build confidence and connect with the community. The shows so far have had such brilliant feedback, with parents amazed at how well their son or daughter sounds on the radio.
We have had some real surprises with people coming alive and blooming in front of the microphone. It is a joy to listen to these shows– tune in from 10am on Monday (the 5th) on Surrey Hills Community Radio.
You can also catch up anytime at www.mixcloud.com/surreyhillsradio.
As well as the radio show I am part of a team working across Surrey supporting young people to find jobs and work experience.
It's a challenging but rewarding role and it feels good when we get those results!
We currently have vacancies for employment and community coaches at Edge – have a look at www.edgedisability.co.uk to find out more.
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking at Sunday 9am - noon and Wednesday 7 to 9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm, and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
