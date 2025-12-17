As soon as I see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck advert and hear that song I know the “holidays are coming” - an iconic piece of marketing that has become synonymous with this time of year.
Each year the truck tours the country, with two stops in Surrey, this year in Epsom and Camberley. I headed over to Sandhurst Tesco eager to visit the truck even if it meant queuing in a car park for more than an hour!
Coca-Cola made sure it was it a magical experience with a snow machine and festive tunes (including “Holidays are Coming”). There were photo opportunities and a chance to create a personalised festive bauble to provide a keepsake of the day the Coca-Cola truck came to town!
Elsewhere, I joined the community in Horsell for a walk around the village singing Christmas carols to people who may find it hard to get out and about.
It was a brilliant evening which included a stop at the Moors Nook independent living complex. We then jumped in cars and headed up to another home outside the village and sang for residents who have been poorly.
They put on a spread of mince pies, hot chocolate and mince pies for us! Shout out to Horsell resident Emma and Mr Dunsfold from the junior school for organising us all for what has become an annual event in the Horsell calendar.
Then there is the panto - Snow White at the New Victoria Theatre with Lesley Joseph and Rob Rinder. I went to the press night and it didn't disappoint.
Such a clever script full of fun, mayhem and a catchy song called Living the Woking life! Lesley and Rob work so well together and Lesley makes a great baddie. I also loved Aaron James in his role of Muddles.
The theatre’s charity partner Surplus to Supper are organising bucket collections at the performances.
Recently we had National Pantomime Day and I went to Addlestone with a castmate from the pantomime I am in (Sleeping Beauty on 31 January with RATS Addlestone).
We spoke to local people about panto and why it's so special. Panto is magical and one of the few things that has universal appeal across generations.
Often for younger audience members it could be their first experience of theatre. Panto is such an important British tradition that has a special place in our hearts.
Finally at a recent carol service at Woking United Reformed Church I spoke to some people who tell me they enjoy reading this column - thank you for the lovely feedback and thank you to the News & Mail for printing my words each week!
I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking, Sunday 9am – noon and Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
