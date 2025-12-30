Christmas seems a long time ago now, but for me it was a time of connecting and being with family and friends - making the most of the time off and having a visit from a locksmith on Christmas Eve! (More on that later.)

Emma and I drove around visiting our relatives, who are dotted around the country. Christmas Day saw us drive, with my mum, to Emma’s family in Buckinghamshire, where we had a lovely Christmas dinner.

A post-Christmas visit to see Emma’s uncle and his family in The Forest of Dean and going out for lunch with them was fun. We found ourselves stuck in a different kind of traffic jam – in rural Gloucestershire it's the sheep who stop the traffic – quite a novelty!

We went to see Emma’s grandparents in Marlow and had lunch with my aunt in Bromley and had a visit from my brother, his wife and my nephews.

Emma and one of our friends, Lara Leat, cooked Sunday lunch for us all. It was good to have a proper meal rather than random picky bits and leftovers!

It was nice seeing everybody and spreading the presents over the festive period. I did very well for gifts this year – Emma’s presents to me included a new dressing gown (as she noted my old one had seen better days), a tray for my laptop, and a Thermos flask which I can confirm does indeed keep liquids hot for 24 hours!

My aunt shared a brilliant hack. She saves excess boiled water from the kettle in her Thermos so it can be used throughout the day! A simple but genius hack!

I also reflected on those who are no longer with us: my dad Mike, and of course Lara McNamee, who I paid tribute to on my radio show on 28 December – the fifth anniversary of her passing.

Santa himself came to visit Radio Woking on Christmas Eve and we had a phone-in where he chatted to our younger listeners eager to let him know what they wanted for Christmas.

Santa wasn't the only visitor on Christmas Eve – I had to call out a locksmith after my door jammed shut. The only way to sort it was to drill through the lock and replace it, causing quite a commotion on my doorstep.

One passing off-duty police officer stopped to check it was my house as it did look a bit suspect. I was pleased they checked there wasn't a burglary in progress!

It took a while, and I was left with a unwelcome Christmas Eve bill, but at least I could get in my house.

Now to look forward to what 2026 brings, and, no, I'm not going to do a pun about new doors opening!

Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking, Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am.

You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.

Send me a voice note – www.speakpipe.com/jonandrews or email [email protected]