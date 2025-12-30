In fact, while many will welcome in the New Year with late-night celebrations, AMYA volunteers will be doing something quieter, and, in its own way, more meaningful. In the early morning of today (January 1), AMYA will be out cleaning local town centres and streets, choosing community service over merriment. It’s not done for attention, but because they see it as a practical way to start the year: by giving something back to the place they call home.