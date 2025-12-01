Ten Minute Rule Bills offer another route for backbench MPs to put ideas onto the parliamentary agenda. As the name suggests, the sponsoring MP is given up to 10 minutes — placed helpfully in the middle of the parliamentary day — to make their case. There is no forensic line-by-line scrutiny. Instead, the member delivers an uninterrupted pitch, another MP may offer an uninterrupted rebuttal, and the House then decides whether to allow the bill’s formal introduction. They rarely become law, but they do what they are intended to: elevate a debate and place an idea firmly on the parliamentary record.