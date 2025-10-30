We will say this only once: audiences were left laughing all the way home as Pyrford Little Theatre took to stage with Allo Allo 2: The Camembert Caper.
Fans of the classic TV comedy series enjoyed a blast from the past as Pyrford Village Hall was transformed into the café of René Artois, the unwilling resistance hero who endures the perils of occupied France.
The PLT’s three-night run was a present day reminder of why the 80s series was such a treat with its tumultuous plans and cheeky humour: Hiding the British Airmen (still), helping the ever-hopeful Michelle with her resistance and a predicament involving a cache of Camembert cheeses.
The large cast of 20 showed its usual flair for working as an ensemble with Sue Dingley skilfully directing with assistance from Chantelle Peat.
It would be fair to say the show relies heavily on René (Steve Dorsett) who kept the audience up to speed with plot twists and turns, breaking the fourth wall and providing a lot of the laughs.
When he wasn't on stage then his wife Edith (Wendy Bratton) was in charge and never more so than when she was “singing” to entertain the German officers.
With so many parts it's impossible to list everyone, but they all kept the laughs coming whilst capturing the spirit of the TV show. The set was effective at making the best of a small stage, with clever scene transitions.
PLT's next show will be The Good Old Days on November 14 and 15 with audiences being treated to an evening of old-time music hall entertainment, songs, comedy and a live band in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Tickets are £12 and there will be table seating and a licensed bar, visit pyrfordlittletheatre.org.uk to book.
Review by Jon Howell.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.