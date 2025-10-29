An organist who started his career at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom should strike a chord at Woking Leisure Centre this weekend with a show in Wurlitzer Hall.
Chris Powell – billed as one of the UK’s most popular entertainment organists – will perform on the Woking Wurlitzer at 7pm this Saturday (November 1).
The Woking Wurlitzer is a vintage theatre organ that harks back to the 1920s and 30s when they acted as an accompaniment to silent films.
Expect a towering performance from a man who played countless free online concerts throughout lockdown to keep spirits up.
(Article by Ella Collis)
