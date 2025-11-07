Hotel Lux will be playing at Fiery Bird in Woking on November 21 at 7.45pm.
Raised in Portsmouth and now based in south London, Hotel Lux have carved out a niche with gritty observational lyrics and a post-punk pub rock swagger sound.
Debut album Hands Across The Creek has clattering guitars, funk-tinged bass lines and politically-charged storytelling. Tracks like Common Sense focus on trade unionism and media critique, while earlier songs Daddy and The Last Hangman - featured on the Peaky Blinders soundtrack - dive into darker territory. New singles Another One Gone, Costermonger and Nod (To The Retrospect) are out now.
Support band Blue Stragglers are an alt-rock trio from Horsham.
For tickets, priced £13.50, visit http://www.fierybirdvenue.org.uk/front/event/hotel-lux-support/?instance_id=1767
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.