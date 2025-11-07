Young musicians in the Woking area have been offered plenty of notes to realise their potential.
The Woking Young Musicians Trust has launched its 2026 award scheme with grants of up to £2,000 on offer.
The scheme is aimed at youngsters who live within eight miles of Woking station, are in education and will be aged 14 to 20 before the end of the year.
The scheme is designed to help talented young musicians to follow their aspirations by providing handouts for instruments, courses and beneficial matters.
The Trust also offers awards of £300 to young musicians aged 6 to 11 through The Ruth Felton Bursary.
The deadline for applications is February 27, for more information and to apply visit https://wokingymt.org
