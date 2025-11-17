It’s beginning to look a lot like you-know-what in Byfleet as the Christmas lights on Plough Green will be turned on this Thursday (November 20).
The mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, will lead the countdown and do the honours at 7pm with a helping hand from the Parish Day Royal Family.
The switch-on will be the highlight of an evening of festive fun with carol singing by St Mary’s & Byfleet Primary School choirs from 6.30pm.
The event organised by the Byfleet Amenities Group will also include mulled wine, tea and coffee, a visit by Father Christmas and live music from the Ukeaholics.
A village litter pick will also begin at the same venue at 11am this Saturday, all welcome.
Comments
