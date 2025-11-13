The story of The Kinks is being brought back to life through the musical Sunny Afternoon at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from November 18 to 22.
The Kinks produced 1960s anthems including You Really Got Me, Lola and All Day And All Of The Night.
Playing the band are Danny Horn (Ray Davies), Oliver Hoare (Dave Davies), Harry Curley (Peter Quaife) and Zakarie Stokes (Mick Avory).
With music and lyrics by Ray Davies, a book by Joe Penhall, original story by Ray Davies and direction by Edward Hall, Sunny Afternoon celebrates rock ’n’ roll and rebellion.
There are performances every night at 7.30pm and on November 19, 21 and 22 at 2.30pm. For tickets, priced from £15, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/sunny-afternoon/new-victoria-theatre/
