An iconic Guildford landmark that has been sitting empty for years is officially on its way to being transformed into a riverside pub.
Stoke Mill, the big red brick former Surrey Advertiser newspaper offices by the River Wey, has been empty since 2021. Now, brewing company McMullen wants to transform the site into a family-friendly pub and restaurant with outdoor seating, right by the water.
Guildford Borough Council’s planning committee gave the scheme the green light at a meeting on November 5. Members praised the opportunity to turn a vacant building into a vibrant pub for the community and the associated employment benefits.
“It’s hard for me to conceal my enthusiasm for this,” Cllr Howard Smith said. “So much of the riverside in Guildford is inaccessible or covered by car parks. To have something where people can enjoy the riverside is absolutely fantastic.”
Councillors said they recognised the concerns raised, but leaving the building unused and empty would ultimately be worse and could attract antisocial behaviour.
Cllr Joss Bigmore admitted: “There is harm to the Wey navigation but there is also harm in leaving a building derelict.”
The plan would also see a smaller building near Woking Road knocked down, a couple of extensions added, and the car park rearranged with space for bikes, electric car charging and more tables outside overlooking the river.
Not everyone has been thrilled with the plans, however. Some residents and also The Guildford Society say losing the smaller building would damage the look and history of the conservation area.
Others are worried about noise from outdoor drinkers and how it will affect neighbours.
More than 20 people objected to the plans, arguing that the historic building should be locally listed. Opponents to the scheme said Stoke Mill would compete with other nearby pubs and should be used as an arts or heritage centre instead.
But planning officers said the benefits outweigh the downsides. They state there is no extra flood risk, and that traffic and wildlife impacts have been addressed.
CAMRA, the real ale campaigners, have also backed the plans, saying the new pub would complement the nearby Row Barge rather than compete with it.
If approved, the developer will need to pay contributions towards protecting the Thames Basin Heath wildlife area, as well as funding walking and cycling improvements nearby.
