David Field, 61, of The Fieldings, Woking, has been charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, causing / inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child, and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between December 2023 and November 2025.
Field appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 11 and was remanded into custody.
Comments
