Christmas is coming to the Lightbox Gallery and Museum in Woking with Festive Late - a free after-hours evening of seasonal fun.
The celebration will take place on November 27 from 5pm to 8pm, with artisan craft stalls, an opportunity to look at all the art and local history exhibitions, and two chances to take part in a paid-for linocut Christmas card making workshop.
There will be plenty to eat and drink, including meat and vegan barbecue smash burgers, hot dogs, sweet crepes, mulled wine, spiced hot cider, hot drinks and a bar.
Stalls will showcase a wide range of arts and crafts, there will be second-hand books for sale and the Lightbox gift shop will be open.
Live music will be provided by a local chamber choir, Woking College and Italia Conti, and there will be gallery talks by the Lightbox head of exhibitions Peter Hall.
Linocut is a versatile medium for creating stamps and quick line-drawing designs. Jo will show participants how to make a design and transfer it to lino, carve it and print several cards to take home along with any lino shapes created.
There will also be some ready-carved festive lino shapes for all to use. Printing will be by hand burnishing and there will be one small relief press to share. All ink, lino, cards and other equipment will be provided. An apron or old shirt would be useful to protect clothes from the oil-based inks but is not essential.
The workshops are for adults and cost £22 (£20 members). Members should bring proof of membership and use the code FESTIVE to claim their discount. To book visit https://www.joboddy.co.uk/event
